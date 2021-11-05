November 5, 2021
HAVE YOU CONSIDERED CAUCUSING WITH THE GOP, SENATOR? ‘I Have a Lot of Concerns’: Manchin Laments Far Left’s Agenda.
Related: Joe Manchin Could Save His Career (And the Country) By Switching to the GOP, Here’s Why.
HAVE YOU CONSIDERED CAUCUSING WITH THE GOP, SENATOR? ‘I Have a Lot of Concerns’: Manchin Laments Far Left’s Agenda.
Related: Joe Manchin Could Save His Career (And the Country) By Switching to the GOP, Here’s Why.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.