November 5, 2021

MIRANDA DEVINE: Election a wake-up call for the woke.

So, of course, after Tuesday’s drubbing at the polls, all we heard on MSNBC and CNN was that mild-mannered Glenn Youngkin had won the governor’s race in Virginia because of racism.

“These Republicans are dangerous … to our national security,” ranted MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hard-core stuff.”

Well, Virginia’s sensational new lieutenant governor, former Marine Winsome Sears, has news for Reid.

“I have been black all my life, but that’s not what this is about,” the mother of three and former small businesswoman said in a patriotic victory speech.

“We are framing too many issues in terms of race,” she told Fox News later. “It just continues to divide us and unfortunately politicians are using it … to advance their nefarious purposes … I’m destroying all the narratives about race. Look at me.”