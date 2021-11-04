November 4, 2021

BOB ZUBRIN: Biden Moves to Wreck U.S. Oil Industry: New EPA methane-emission regulations will strangle domestic oil production, enrich our adversaries, and damage the global environment. Well, that’s in line with Administration goals.

Flashback: As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

As I noted in late 2019, “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

Plus, via a friend on Instagram:

The #Resistance, Simon Jester division, is at work.