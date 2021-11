PLEASE KEEP DOUBLING DOWN ON STUPID: Here’s hoping Democrats listen to Wajahat Ali. “The alternative, which Ali’s worldview can’t even see as a possibility, is that people voted for GOP candidates for a number of reasons that make sense if you can stop your knee-jerk reaction of calling them racist for a few seconds to consider them. Over at the Atlantic Yascha Mounk has a good piece titled, ‘You Can’t Win Elections by Telling Voters Their Concerns Are Imaginary.'”