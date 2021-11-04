«
»

November 4, 2021

THANK YOU! To everyone who contributed to my Go Fund Me.  I only put it up, because my fans yelled at me, after I told them the bind we were in, under “We’re so scr*wed because it took me so long to finish remodeling.” I thought it would maybe half-fund in two weeks.  Now I’m sitting here feeling dazed at having money to cover the bills and a bit on the side, in case the house takes a couple of months to sell.  I’ll leave it up over the weekend because people asked (!) me too. I don’t understand it. I’m just grateful and feeling incredibly blessed.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:39 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.