November 4, 2021

THANK YOU! To everyone who contributed to my Go Fund Me. I only put it up, because my fans yelled at me, after I told them the bind we were in, under “We’re so scr*wed because it took me so long to finish remodeling.” I thought it would maybe half-fund in two weeks. Now I’m sitting here feeling dazed at having money to cover the bills and a bit on the side, in case the house takes a couple of months to sell. I’ll leave it up over the weekend because people asked (!) me too. I don’t understand it. I’m just grateful and feeling incredibly blessed.