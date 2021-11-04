November 4, 2021

PARANOIA, BIG DESTROYER: The Democrats’ real Fox News problem.

Ask most Democrats, and they’ll tell you the big problem with Fox News is that it spreads disinformation, enabling Republicans to manipulate gullible voters into voting against their own economic interests.

After Tuesday’s crushing defeats in Virginia and Pennsylvania, longtime Democratic strategist Ruy Teixeira said the real danger posed to Democrats by Fox News is a little different. According to Teixeira, Democrats have become so dismissive of Fox News that they automatically dismiss any inconvenient issue the network covers, even ones that turn out to actually matter to real voters.

* * * * * * * *

Summing up his thoughts on how Democrats should address all three of these popular Fox News issues, Teixeira writes:

Democrats would be well-advised to focus instead on an inclusive nationalism that emphasizes what Americans have in common and their right not just to economic prosperity but to public safety, secure borders and a world-class but non-ideological education for their children. That’s much more likely to work than simply denying a lot of these issues are problems.