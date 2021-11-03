November 3, 2021

THE INTERCEPT PUBLISHES ERROR-RIDDLED PIECE ON DEMOCRAT TIKI TORCH HOAX, FAILS TO ISSUE CORRECTIONS:

On Wednesday, The Intercept ran an article to essentially provide cover for the Lincoln Project and the Virginia Democrats, whose operatives promoted a stunt intended to make Republican Glenn Youngkin look like the choice candidate of white supremacists in Virginia.

It is nonsense, and details of the piece have been picked apart by other journalists who dispute claims made by The Intercept.

While some of the original article has been updated to reflect disputes to the claims made by its author, Ryan Grim, the article maintains that the Lincoln Project always intended to have the Democrat operatives who were dressed up as members of the so-called “alt-right” to identify themselves honestly as working for the Lincoln Project if asked by journalists.