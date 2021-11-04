November 4, 2021
USEFUL IDIOT? FELLOW TRAVELER? ON THE PAYROLL? YOU MAKE THE CALL! Al Gore Defends China’s Climate ‘Commitment’ to End Overseas Coal Financing.
Meanwhile: China expands coal production and imports to roll back coal prices.
