November 3, 2021

MANCHIN SHOULD JUST SAY NO TO BIDEN BILL: West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin looks at the $1.75 trillion “reduced” Biden Build Back Better and sees a pile of “shell games, budget gimmicks that make the real cost of the so-called $1.75 trillion bill estimated to be almost twice that amount, if the full time is run out, if you extended it permanently. And that we haven’t even spoken about. This is a recipe for economic crisis.”

That being the case, suggests Issues & Insights, Manchin should take a page from Nancy Reagan and bring this charade to a close.