November 3, 2021

CHARLIE OLAFSSON, TERRY MCAULIFFE’S SOCIAL-MEDIA MANAGER, DROPS THE MASK:

No link, as multiple people here are stating that the tinyurl in Olafsson’s bio goes to Pornhub.

Flashback to Friday, when Olaf helped to fan the flames of the Lincoln Project’s tiki-torch stunt, tweeting, “Disgusting reference to the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville.”

Further thoughts from Ace of Spades: CNN Panel Comes to Slow Painful Realization That Democrats Just Might Be “Coming Across as Annoying and Offensive and Seem Out of Touch” and also “Moralizing” and “Self-Righteous.”