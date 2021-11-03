November 3, 2021

ANOTHER SOCIALIST GOES DOWN: Byron Brown claims victory in Buffalo mayor’s race; write-in ballots swamp India Walton.

Byron Brown, considered politically dead by many following his stunning defeat in the June primary for mayor of Buffalo, appears to have resurrected his long career as he claimed victory Tuesday in his bruising write-in campaign against Democratic nominee India Walton.

The growing accumulation of write-in votes point to a significant lead for Brown and the first time any Buffalo mayor has won a fifth term. Walton refused to concede, but that did not stop Brown from proclaiming victory at around 10:30 p.m. to cheers at his Washington Street headquarters.