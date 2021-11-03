November 3, 2021

JIM TREACHER: It’s a Bad Day for Democrats, Which Makes It a Great Day for America.

At this point in the history of the 21st Century, I tend to err on the side of pessimism. I assumed Terry McAuliffe was going to win the Virginia gubernatorial race, because the state is controlled by Democrats and they’re corrupt and dishonest and stupid. I figured it would be nice if that Youngkin fellow pulled off an upset, but I wasn’t hopeful.

But as it turns out, it was a mistake to call parents “terrorists” for caring about what their kids are being taught in schools. Trying to tie a mild-mannered candidate like Glenn Youngkin to Donald Trump was a mistake. Planting fake Nazis at GOP rallies was a mistake. Pretty much everything the McAuliffe campaign did was a mistake. So it’s a pleasant surprise that those creeps were thwarted.

The resulting hysteria and misery of professional Democrats everywhere is a nice bonus. Last night I flipped around between CNN and MSNBC in the background (with the sound off, because I’m not that much of a masochist), and the dumb anchors’ body language kept getting more and more amusing. And even after it was obvious that Youngkin had won, the chyron still said “TOO CLOSE TO CALL.” Because the first stage of grief is denial.

And what have they learned? As usual: nothing.