GOP VOTERS CARE ABOUT CULTURE WAR BEING WAGED AGAINST THEM, WOULD ACTUALLY LIKE SOMEONE TO FIGHT IT. That could easily be the headline to this NYT piece, if someone other than the NYT had written it. The left knows this; it is practically 100% in on the culture war on every front, and it has brought them great success even while impoverishing average Americans. It is not just the economy, stupid, and everyone knows this except the GOP establishment, which only pretends not to.