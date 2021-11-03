November 3, 2021

‘MSNBC IS CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH THE 7 STAGES OF GRIEF ON AN ENDLESS LOOP IN REAL TIME:’ Twitter roasts MSNBC for Election Night meltdown.

“If you want to give yourself a treat, turn on MSNBC,” Ann Coulter tweeted as results began to favor Republicans in key races. National Review critic Kyle Smith declared, “Every conservative I know is watching MSNBC.” Pundit Stephen L. Miller joked, “It’s early yet but MSNBC is pulling a bit ahead in the election meltdown. Still waiting for returns from some of CNN’s more loyal viewers and the late night returns but Joy Reid looks to be pulling away early. Still too close to call though.” Meghan McCain added, “MSNBC is on nothing short of an emotional journey to Narnia tonight.” While conservatives don’t typically watch the liberal network, MSNBC brass will presumably take the additional viewers. MSNBC finished October with its lowest-rated month among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 since October 2015. It was also MSNBC’s worst month among the demo during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. since December 2015.

Even parent network NBC is having second thoughts: After Lying About CRT, NBC Admits Dems Shouldn’t Have Dismissed It.

After NBC and the rest of the leftist media blatantly lied about Critical Race Theory “not being taught” in Virginia schools ahead of Tuesday’s gubernatorial race, on Wednesday’s Today show, White House correspondent Kristen Welker hypocritically admitted that failed Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe probably shouldn’t have dismissed the issue. Referring to the topic of education, co-host Savannah Guthrie observed: “We just saw how that was a key issue in the Virginia’s governor’s race and it did not go well for the Democrats.” Welker acknowledged: “It didn’t. And taking it a step further, Savannah, it seems like the Democrats lost the culture wars in this election cycle, right?”

Prior to the election, Kamala Harris warned Virginia Dems: What happens in this election may determine what happens in 2022 and 2024. “So if Youngkin pulls it off, expect to see these words from Biden’s VP in a thousand different Republican ads and other messages over the next 12 months. As goes Virginia, so goes the nation.”

