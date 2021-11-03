November 3, 2021
AS A ST. LOUIS NATIVE, IT WASN’T EASY CHEERING FOR THE BRAVES, BUT CHEER I DID: The Braves winning the World Series is a smack in the face to woke MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.
