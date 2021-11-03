November 3, 2021

YEARS AGO I TOOK A LOOK AT WHAT MY KIDS WERE EXPECTED TO READ: Jiggery Pokery, Whackadoodle Wokery.

I then found a site that gave all the relevant details on the assigned books, so the kids didn’t have to suffer. Guys, I have a degree in literature. (They wouldn’t let me JUST learn languages. Portugal is like that. You have to take Languages and Literature.) I have suffered through some turkeys in the name of the sheepskin. But the cr*p they inflicted on my boys 20 years ago should have made the writer, anyone who picked it for kids to study, and any teacher who doesn’t mock it relentlessly (or the school administrator who causes the teacher not to mock it) liable to be picked up, tied up behind a donkey cart and flogged from one end of the country to the other.

And no, I’m not being mean.