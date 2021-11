I DON’T WANT TO HEAR ANOTHER GODDAMN WORD ABOUT MY CARBON FOOTPRINT: Sen. John Barasso demands details of White House travel to climate summit. “The letters also demand the total cost of travel, lodging, food and drink and ‘lost work productivity’ — as well as any measures taken to offset the traveling party’s carbon footprint.”

Offset the carbon footprint by shutting off heat and AC in the departmental offices.