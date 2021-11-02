«
November 2, 2021

DON SURBER: Why they fear Let’s Go Brandon. “Way back in 2020, the media could bully Republicans into denouncing their own supporters. But this time Republicans won’t do it. Media scolds are baffled. Their powers no longer work. They try again.”

Plus: “That’s why the media ignores the unconstitutional lockup of hundreds of Capitol protesters. That’s why the media never challenged the FBI clearing Hillary or Obama spying on Donald Trump. Public officials in America live in a gated community guarded by the media. The vulgar masses are at the gate. Mocking them. Baiting them.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:54 pm
