November 2, 2021
AT PRESENT, REPUBLICAN JACK CIATARELLI LEADS DEMOCRAT INCUMBENT PHIL MURPHY 51.3% to 48% in the NJ Governor’s race, with 56% of the votes reported. Anything could happen, but after Virginia that has to make Democrats worry.
