«
»

November 2, 2021

AT PRESENT, REPUBLICAN JACK CIATARELLI LEADS DEMOCRAT INCUMBENT PHIL MURPHY 51.3% to 48% in the NJ Governor’s race, with 56% of the votes reported. Anything could happen, but after Virginia that has to make Democrats worry.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:41 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.