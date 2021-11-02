November 2, 2021
TWITTER, YOU IGNORANT SLUT: That’s the opening line of Quin Hillyer’s rollicking account on The Lid of his Twitter banning. Quin and I worked together at The Washington Examiner some years ago and he’s got a great book out, too.
TWITTER, YOU IGNORANT SLUT: That’s the opening line of Quin Hillyer’s rollicking account on The Lid of his Twitter banning. Quin and I worked together at The Washington Examiner some years ago and he’s got a great book out, too.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.