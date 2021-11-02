November 2, 2021

THE BANNINGS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: The Absurd Twitter Suspension of Quin Hillyer.

After all, for some 20 years or more, for those of a certain broad age range, the saying “Jane, you ignorant slut” was a catchphrase, a way for people (at parties, or while watching ballgames with friends, or whatever) to laugh while feigning mutual displeasure.

Within 24 hours, Quin received a note from Twitter flagging the tweet and informing him that his account had been suspended, “for violating the Twitter rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against hateful conduct. You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

So, according to Twitter, playfully tweeting out an old SNL joke to somebody who was amused now represents “hateful conduct.”