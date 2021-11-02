November 2, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: How the Republican Establishment Chooses to Lose.

Meant to harm gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in his race against former governor Terry McAuliffe, it involved lining up identically clad, tiki-torch carrying “conservatives” standing on guard near a Youngkin campaign bus while evoking the media-crafted “memory” of Charlottesville.

The problem was that several of the “supporters” were quickly identified as Democrat activists, whereupon the disgraced Lincoln Project, hoping that someone (in other words, the mainstream media) would still tumble for their scam, volunteered to take the fall—because, after all, even with the hated Trump defeated and gone, “our democracy” still requires saving.

And what did conservatives do about it? Did they strike back, try to embarrass McAuliffe in some way, launch strikes in New Jersey against Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy, put up a fuss about the continuing embarrassment of the Biden “presidency,” do anything to help extract the remaining hundreds of American citizen left behind in Afghanistan, protest on the floor of the House or the Senate the administration’s bruited payments of $450,000 apiece to illegal aliens who were “separated from their families” by the Trump administration, the choking off of the American energy industry while handing the begging bowl to Russia and the Saudis for help, unsnarling the chaos at West Coast ports that have disrupted the American supply chain, or—and I’m still waiting for this one—doing their best to countermand the very idea of a vaccine passport/ universal mandate advocated by Biden and the fascist Democrats?

Don’t be silly, Brandon.

A society that won’t fight back, that refuses to defend itself, is doomed, its people deserving of scorn and contempt. And yet when has the GOP establishment ever fought back? They hated Trump and did their best to sabotage him at almost every turn. (The rest of the sabotage he accomplished by himself, on the advice of Jared and Ivanka, aka Javanka, aka “the Democrats,” as they were known around the White House.) They wouldn’t kill Obamacare, they wouldn’t build the wall on the southern border, they wouldn’t even try to stop illegal immigration, they wouldn’t join the president in his trade war against China—why would they, since so many of them are in Chinese communist pockets?