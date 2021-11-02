November 2, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: NASCAR sending Kyle Busch to sensitivity training for using R-word during interview.

“I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking retarded, man,” Busch said.

Busch later tweeted, “In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” but the series said the language violated its conduct guidelines.

Busch was not issued a fine and will be allowed to compete at Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan received a similar sanction for saying during a livestreamed online simulation race, “Who’s the retard behind me?”