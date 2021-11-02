November 2, 2021

FOR THE CHILDREN™: Loudoun County Officials Likely Lied About Knowledge of Sexual Assault in Restroom. “While board member Harris Mahedavi claimed he didn’t learn about the incident until the public comment period, he replied to the May 28th email asking for an update. It would seem highly unlikely that the ‘missed’ an email on the matter only to have it readily available a month later to respond to. Something really doesn’t add up there. Further, Mahedavi was allegedly told about the incident in person by Scott Pio, who is running to be a state delegate in Virginia.”