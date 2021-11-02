November 2, 2021

KUDLOW: The Secret Democrats Refuse To Acknowledge: America’s Emissions Are Dropping Faster Than Paris Targets.

Fracking. American free enterprise, private sector ingenuity, and technology adapted an old process and retooled it to generate a revolution in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. There was no government plan. It came out of private enterprise. Natural gas, of course, is a clean burning fuel, which has partly replaced both oil and coal.

In the last 20 years, natural gas use in America has more than doubled. That’s because It’s cheap, clean, and accessible through the new technology. The demand for liquefied natural gas is growing exponentially all around the world.

That is, American LNG. It’s a fabulous export — that is, if the Biden’s would just leave it alone. And acknowledge how much good the natural gas fracking revolution has done for typical families all around the globe. They won’t acknowledge that, though, because they are fact-free ideologues.