November 2, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: What Happened to the Investigation of Border Patrol Agents?

DHS has not released any results of their investigation, nor have they provided status updates.

Maybe that’s because there is nothing to report, as these were legal actions and the accusations were only a conspiratorial hoax concocted by partisan journalists and a dishonest press secretarymisinterpreting a photograph.

Shouldn’t DHS now clear the names of agents placed on administrative duty after investigators supposedly examined those falsely accused of criminal behavior by the White House and its press corps? Should Biden apologize for pandering to racialists by spreading a false accusation?

What was this (non) urgent investigation anyway? Border agents on horses simply securing the U.S.-Mexico border that Washington continually ignores.