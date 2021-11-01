November 1, 2021

DON’T GET COCKY: Sabato’s Crystal Ball Shifts Virginia Gubernatorial Race to ‘Leans Republican.’

Sabato himself is not taking the polling well: Larry Sabato Disgraces Himself on MSNBC in Rant on Virginia Governor’s Race.

“Sabato says, if [Youngkin] wins, it’ll be b/c of white power & accepting lies: ‘The operative word is…race. That is what matters…There’s a lot of…white backlash, white resistance, whatever you want to call it…We live in a post-factual era.” * * * * * * * * I’ve seen varying clips of the Sabato interview, and nowhere in them did I see it mentioned that he has a vested interest in seeing McAuliffe win this race. Why? See below:

Exit quote: “In fact, the only people who seem obsessed with race in this campaign are … Terry McAuliffe and his surrogates. Think about it.”

