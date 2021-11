RIP: Legendary Jazz Guitarist Pat Martino Dies At Age 77. “Martino’s story is almost as impressive as his virtuosic playing. He began playing professionally at the age of 15, and eventually emerged as one of the great jazz-based guitarists of the 1960s. He was forced into make a remarkable comeback after brain surgery in 1980 to correct an aneurysm that caused him to lose his memory and completely forget how to play.”