November 2, 2021

VIRGINIA: McAuliffe Flip Flops, Says Election ‘Isn’t About Trump.’

Something has changed, and McAuliffe no longer wants the 45th president to be the issue of the campaign, telling the press at an event over the weekend that the election is “not about Trump.”

“Terry McAuliffe is backpedaling so hard he could win the Tour de France in reverse,” Youngkin campaign spokesman Matt Wolking said in a statement. “Republicans, Independents, and Democrats are coming together to support Glenn Youngkin because they know he’s the only candidate that is focused on what really matters instead of the divisive politics of the past.”

Trump lost the state by ten points last year, but it seems McAuliffe realizes that Trump is not as toxic to Youngkin as he would have hoped.