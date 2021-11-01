November 1, 2021

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Putin’s poke at intolerance by ‘woke’ left revealing. “When Vladimir Putin throws Martin Luther King in your face, you’d better watch out. That is what the Russian leader, a one-time KGB agent and propagandist, did last week in a speech critical of far-left U.S woke ideology at a conference in Sochi. He said that wokeness in America is no different than what took place in Russia during the 1917 revolution after the Bolsheviks assumed power and sought to remake Russian culture. The Bolsheviks called everybody tovarish (comrade) even when they were arrested and got a bullet in the back of the head in the basement of the notorious Lubyanka Prison in Moscow. While Putin, no doubt with a wink and a nod, took jabs at U.S. progressives and their militant wokeism, his words at times made more sense than the blather that often comes out of President Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, who just happens to be the shadow president.”