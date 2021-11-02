November 2, 2021

SCIENCE: U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot.

The actual numbers aren’t much, though: “Among more than 1.3 million adults given the Shingrix vaccine, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, 15 cases of Guillain-Barré were identified, according to researchers from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In comparison, nine cases of Guillain-Barré were reported among more than 1.8 million people given the Zostavax vaccine, manufactured by Merck.”