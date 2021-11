HYPOCRITE AIRWAYS: Jeff Bezos’s $65m Gulf Stream leads parade of 400 private jets into COP26 including Prince Albert of Monaco, scores of royals and dozens of ‘green’ CEOs — as huge traffic jam forces empty planes to fly 30 miles to park.

To coin an Insta-phrase, I’ll believe global warming is a crisis, when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like it’s a crisis themselves.