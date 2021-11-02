November 2, 2021

I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS JUSTIFIED ON THE BASIS THAT IT PROMOTED CRITICAL THINKING: University banned educator from campus over false COVID rumor: lawsuit. “In the lawsuit, Celeste Archer, executive director of the National History Day in Colorado program at CU Denver, argues administrators not only denied her the opportunity to refute the false allegation before banning her from campus, they also facilitated her accuser’s efforts to ‘harass and intimidate her.’ Archer, who is vaccinated, said in an interview with The College Fix she believes the false report was malicious and part of the motivation for the lawsuit is to determine who filed it against her.”

Make them pay.