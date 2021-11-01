November 1, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Tiki Torches and “Let’s Go, Brandon”: The Dems Have Lost Their Minds.

Just in time for Halloween, a few young people decided to cosplay as Charlottesville Neo-Nazis, complete with tiki torches. They stood in front of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus and claimed to be his supporters. Y’know, like ya do.

And no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you:

A woman and a black guy. Even the Nazis are becoming more diverse these days!

And of course, they’re all wearing sunglasses while standing in the pouring rain. A brilliant disguise.

* * * * * * * *

Remember: All this fuss is because a pilot said “Let’s go, Brandon.”

One theory I’ve seen about all this hysteria is that the Dems have been able to play identity politics for over a decade — “If you disagree with our leaders, you just hate black people and/or women” — but now they’re stuck with an 80-year-old white dude in the Oval Office and they can’t adjust. Their usual games don’t work. They’ve just spent four years calling Republicans a bunch of old white people, and now they’re saddled with the oldest, whitest president in the history of the United States.