November 1, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP:

Paula Bolyard: Trump Unloads on All the ‘Perverts’ in the Media. “Trump, who appears to have learned something from losses in the Georgia Senate runoffs, aims to turn the tables on the Democrats’ dirty tricks.”

Matt Margolis: Bill Maher: Reasonable Leftist? “This week, Maher slammed woke people for their changing words because they can’t deal with reality.”

Yours Truly: Getting to the Bottom of #PoopyPantsBiden: Did POTUS Really Poop Himself in Front of the Pope? “Snopes logged an entry in Biden’s defense, if that helps you make up your mind in one way or the number two way.”

