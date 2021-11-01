November 1, 2021

COMIC BOOKS LATEST PART OF ADMINISTRATIONS “COVID PLAN”: JustTheNews is reporting that Homeland Security is creating comic books to push COVID masks, fight disinformation on 5G and elections. According to the the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA):

“Disinformation is an existential threat to the United States, our democratic way of life, and the critical infrastructure and functions on which it relies. CISA’s Resilience Series (of which Real Fake is its first graphic novel) communicates the dangers and risks associated with dis- and misinformation through fictional stories that are inspired by real-world events.”

The artwork is kind of generic, IMHO:

If you like this sort of thing you can download them directly from the Feds. I find the use of the word “resilience” a bit odd…because to me it seems we ought to be “resilient” against any use of propaganda, but hey, that’s just me.