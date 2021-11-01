November 1, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Who’s Worse—Obama or Springsteen?

It’s been several days since, during a taped interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen had some incendiary things to say about Bruce’s fans regarding the rock star’s partnership with black saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

Springsteen: “Well, It was not intellectual. It was emotional. It was the language of the heart. But it was incredibly visual, you know. And for a long period of time, you know, that was a story we told on stage, you know, which was, like I say, it was more valuable than the stories I wrote in my music, you know.”

Obama: “In an ideal world what Bruce and Clarence portrayed on stage was essentially a reconciliation, right? Redemption.”

Springsteen: “That’s right.”

Obama: “But most of your audiences were primarily white. And they can love Clarence when he’s onstage, but if they ran into him in a bar, suddenly…”

Springsteen: “Oh yeah.”

Obama: “… the n-word comes out.”

Springsteen, nodding in agreement: “‘Yeah.’’

I call BS. In fact, not just minor league BS, but big time BS, and not just because the arrogant Bruce threw his fans, who made him incredibly rich and famous, under the bus.