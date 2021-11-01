«
November 1, 2021

SPEAKING OF DARK AGES ON THE CAMPUSES: Campus Reform brings news of a school newspaper publishing a piece advocating the abolishment of “gifted and talented” classes in Pittsburgh. Here’s a depressing sample:

“The gifted program segregates students — sometimes based on IQ tests conducted at an early age. The program is deeply flawed, encourages students to unnecessarily compete against each other academically and often ends up leaving behind students of color. It is time for Pittsburgh to follow New York’s example and eliminate the gifted program from local school districts.”

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 7:17 am
