November 1, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: There’s nothing fake about parents’ outrage in America’s culture war.

Last month, a mother at a school-board meeting in Fairfax County read from a pornographic book containing images of pedophilia she found in the high-school library. Stacy Langton had to be stopped because the book was so graphic. Is this a phony culture war or was this a mom truly disgusted and disturbed by what’s available at her child’s school?

With the spread of critical race theory and general wokeness in schools, parents have noticed that there’s barely any time for math, science or history. It’s not just a typical right-left battle, either. A Rasmussen poll out Thursday found 76 percent of American adults are concerned that public schools may be promoting “controversial beliefs and attitudes,” including 58 percent who say they are “very concerned.”

As parents across the country find their voices at suddenly crowded school-board meetings, others may dismiss them or try to shut them down with accusations that their concerns aren’t real. But winning the culture war in schools is important. Kids actually are our future, and what they’re taught at school will resonate for generations.