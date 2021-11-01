November 1, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! President Biden uses a ‘makes the trains run on time’ reference while in Rome, Italy:

President Joe Biden used a “makes the trains run on time” reference earlier today at the G20 summit while discussing Sec. Tony Blinken’s role in helping to solve the supply-chain crisis. That’s right. Our elderly leader just made a Mussolini reference in Rome, Italy:

Last week, the New York Times asked: Biden Wanted an F.D.R. Presidency. How’s He Doing So Far?

Pretty darn good in one sense! “Roosevelt himself called Mussolini ‘admirable’ and professed that he was ‘deeply impressed by what he has accomplished.’ The admiration was mutual. In a laudatory review of Roosevelt’s 1933 book Looking Forward, Mussolini wrote, ‘Reminiscent of Fascism is the principle that the state no longer leaves the economy to its own devices.… Without question, the mood accompanying this sea change resembles that of Fascism.’”