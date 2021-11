WELL, THAT’S A TAKE: Energy Secretary Blows Off Biden’s Failure To Pass Infrastructure, Claims He’s Uniting Democrats. “Granholm joined NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday’s broadcast of “Meet the Press” where she argued that despite the fact that Democrats still appeared to be struggling to reach a deal within their own party, the negotiations proved that Biden was able to unite them.”

