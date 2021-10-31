October 31, 2021

THIS IS CNN: Southwest Airlines Pilot Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’ CNN Analyst Likens Remark To ‘Long Live ISIS.’

More here: “Criticizing a U.S. president (even in a wink wink vulgar way) is not the same as praising a terrorist group that murders innocents, suicide bombs civilians, enslaves women, attempts genocide against religious minorities, & crucifies its enemies. You… you understand that, right?”

At the moment, the answer seems to be that no, former FBI special agent turned CNN analyst Asha Rangappa apparently does not.