October 31, 2021

THIS IS CNN: Southwest Airlines Pilot Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’ CNN Analyst Likens Remark To ‘Long Live ISIS.’

More here: “Criticizing a U.S. president (even in a wink wink vulgar way) is not the same as praising a terrorist group that murders innocents, suicide bombs civilians, enslaves women, attempts genocide against religious minorities, & crucifies its enemies. You… you understand that, right?

At the moment, the answer seems to be that no, former FBI special agent turned CNN analyst Asha Rangappa apparently does not.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
