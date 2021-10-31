October 31, 2021

OLD AND BUSTED: “Dissent is a Patriotic.”

The New Hotness? Smelling Salts Rushed in After ‘Reporters,’ ‘Profs’ Go Nuts Over Southwest Airlines ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Story.

An AP reporter who happened to be on the plane bragged about nearly being kicked off of it for trying to get to the pilot through a locked cockpit:

“Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit [sic — Ed] and probably sounded insane!” she later stressed.

Liberal podcaster/Salon writer Bob Cesca said if such a horrible thing happened to him, he’d be checking the safety equipment and procedures on the plane just to be on the safe side.

“If this happened on a flight I was on, I’d spend as much time as possible thoroughly reacquainting myself with the safety and rescue procedures because there’s an incompetent weirdo who believes a con-man’s obvious lies piloting the aircraft,” Cesca pouted.

I found that response rather perplexing, considering one doesn’t have to be a staunch supporter of former President Trump’s to not be happy with the direction this country is going under the current Oval Office occupant, as numerous recent polls have made very clear.