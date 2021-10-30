October 30, 2021

AN UNEXPECTED VICTORY: “A bureaucrat insisting that stacked containers are an eyesore, causing freight to pile up because trucks are stuck sitting on empty containers, thus causing a cascading failure that destroys supply lines and brings down the economy. That certainly sounds like something that was in an early draft of Atlas Shrugged but got crossed out as too preposterous for anyone to take seriously. Then our hero enters, and decides to coordinate and plan a persuasion campaign to get the rule changed.”