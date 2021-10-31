«

October 31, 2021

COLOR ME SKEPTICAL: COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says.

Flashback: Yale Study Shows Natural Immunity Protects Against COVID Three Times Longer Than Vaccine.

Related: “The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.”

Plus: Vaccinating people who have had covid-19: why doesn’t natural immunity count in the US?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
