October 30, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: When will disinfo journalists talk about Joy Reid?

MSNBC’s Joy Reid is certifiable.

She’s not just a little unhinged. She’s not just a little inflammatory. She’s outright bonkers — and proudly so. Reid says and promotes some of the wildest and craziest conspiracy theories this side of Alex Jones.

* * * * * * * *

There’s a lot in there that strays into outright lunacy, but I’m stuck on “Baby Don Death-Santis.”

Again, turn on any news show or read any newspaper, and I guarantee you’ll read an article about the dangers of disinformation and inflammatory rhetoric. These articles usually focus exclusively on Republican legislators, Fox News hosts, and obscure nobodies who post memes on message boards. The reports rarely, if ever, mention people such as Reid and bizarre tirades like the one in the above. Indeed, for whatever reason, the people who write for a living about the dangers of disinformation and misinformation are completely disinterested in correcting, or even tracking, Reid’s brand of crazy.

I can understand why NBC News’s resident 4chan experts have no interest in covering an out-of-control NBC employee. But what’s the rest of the news media’s excuse?

Nothing to say at all?