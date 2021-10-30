October 30, 2021

WHITE HOUSE’S GINA MCCARTHY ON REGULATION INCREASING OIL AND GAS PRICES: ‘We’re Going to Use’ Regulation.

[MSNBC’s Hallie] Jackson then asked, “So, to Republicans who argue, hey, more regulations could mean consumers, Americans pay more on stuff, you say?”

McCarthy answered, “Well, what I would say is there’s room for regulation. But this package, this framework that the president is looking at is all about investments. It’s not about penalties. It’s all about how we use our economic muscle to move forward and, again, win the jobs of today and the jobs of the future. So, they can talk about regulation all they want. There’s a place for it. We’re going to use it. Because there’s opportunities that can’t be captured otherwise. But right now, if you look at this framework, you don’t see regulations and rules. You see opportunity after opportunity.”