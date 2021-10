IF YOU THINK FACEBOOK IS FULL OF DUBIOUS OUTRAGE-BAIT, WAIT ‘TIL YOU SEE THE COMPANY’S CRITICS: “Imagine a business model where people’s outrage is exploited for clicks, where emotions like affection and anger are valuable to tease out, and where, if people seem uninterested, you know you’ve done your job poorly. Of course, this describes both Facebook and the news media criticizing it.”