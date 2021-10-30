October 30, 2021

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED: Devo Responds to John Hinckley, Would-Be Reagan Assassin, Over Song Royalties.

In comments to Rolling Stone, Mothersbaugh said that using the Hinckley poem in a song may not have been “the best career move you could make,” noting that the band “had the FBI calling up and threatening” them after it was released.

Hinckley was enthusiastic about his role in the song at the time it was released. One month after the Oh, No! It’s DEVO album came out, Hinckley wrote a letter to Dallas radio station KZEW’s “morning zoo” show to request that “I Desire” be played “58 times each day,” according to Dangerous Minds.

A Change.Org petition demanding that “DEVO pay John Hinckley royalties NOW” was launched shortly after Hinckley’s tweet. Only 10 people had signed the petition as of Tuesday afternoon.