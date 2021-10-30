October 30, 2021

ANDREW CUOMO FACES MUG SHOT, FINGERPRINTING — AND ‘OVERWHELMING’ EVIDENCE: SHERIFF.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo will get his mug shot taken and be fingerprinted next month — to face “an overwhelming amount of evidence against him,” authorities said Friday

“He will be arraigned, he will be fingerprinted,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told The Post of Cuomo’s Nov. 17 court date involving the misdemeanor criminal forcible-touching charge against him for allegedly grabbing a female ex-aide’s breast.

“He will be photographed and … [presumably] he will be released on his own recognizance,” Apple said of the disgraced ex-governor.

The sheriff insisted at a press conference later Friday that the case against Cuomo is “solid.”